GLOBAL NEWS

Register
for free access to valuable and timely content from IREI
Sign Up

Investor focused.
Connecting People, Data, Insights

Required reading for the institutional real estate investment world.

Publications
Institutional Real Estate Americas
Institutional Real Estate Americas

Exclusive industry insight for tax-exempt investors — pension funds, endowments and foundations

A monthly publication offering analysis…

MORE INFO
Institutional Real Estate Europe
Institutional Real Estate Europe

Institutional Real Estate Europe provides readers with industry news and insights on private equity real estate, helping property investors and…

MORE INFO
Institutional Real Estate Asia Pacific
Institutional Real Estate Asia Pacific

Providing investors with information and insights on the firms, issues and trends shaping the private equity real estate investment…

MORE INFO
More

Must-attend networking and learning opportunites.

Events
2017 Visions, Insights & Perspectives (VIP) Americas

VIP Americas is our flagship event that is anticipated by the industry's top investment managers, investors and consultants. It is…

MORE INFO
2017 Visions, Insights & Perspectives (VIP) Europe

VIP Europe is the sister event of our highly acclaimed VIP Americas event. It attracts the industry’s top investment managers, investors and…

MORE INFO
2017 Spring Editorial Advisory Board Meeting - Institutional Real Estate Americas

The 2017 Spring Editorial Advisory Board Meeting - Institutional Real Estate Americas is an open forum meeting designed to create and foster…

MORE INFO
More

Market intelligence, timely introductions, and strategic advice.

Research
Australian Infrastructure Investment Report 2016

Courtesy of Infrastructure Partnerships Australia and Perpetual

Infrastructure Partnerships Australia (IPA) and Perpetual Corporate…

MORE INFO
The Case for Income Producing Real Assets

Courtesy of CenterSquare Investment Management

In the post Global Financial Crisis investment world, a distinct asset class called “Real…

MORE INFO
Global Listed Infrastructure - Understanding the Pure Infrastructure Industry

Courtesy of Global Property Research

Infrastructure assets have provided the critical underlying structure to societies for centuries.…

MORE INFO
More
Industry News More News
Recent Issues
  • Institutional Real Estate Newsline

    December 30, 2016: Vol. 24, Number 52

    SEE DETAILS>
  • Institutional Investing in Infrastructure

    January 1, 2017: Vol. 10, Number 1

    SEE DETAILS>
  • Institutional Real Estate Newsline

    December 23, 2016: Vol. 24, Number 51

    SEE DETAILS>
  • Institutional Real Estate Americas

    January 1, 2017: Vol. 29, Number 1

    SEE DETAILS>
  • Real Assets Adviser

    January 1, 2017; Vol. 4, Number 1

    SEE DETAILS>
  • Institutional Real Estate Asia Pacific

    January 1, 2017: Vol. 9 Number 1

    SEE DETAILS>
View All Publications
Multimedia
  • Shop Talk: The sales imperative

    Whether you are an investment manager, wealth adviser, accountant, lawyer, management consultant or a member of almost any profession, you are on the hook to produce sales. Yet, most people have almost no facility when it comes to sales. Fortunately, the ability to sell and present is a learnable skill, according to our guest, Patricia Fripp, who is past president of the National Speakers Association, and a person named “one of the 10 most electrifying speakers in North America” by Meetings and Conventions magazine.

View All Download Podcast
  • Shop Talk: Investing in reinsurance

    What is reinsurance? What makes it an attractive alternative investment? How has it performed in recent years? How do reinsurance firms build-out their portfolios? And what factors should be taken into account when selecting a reinsurance fund? Don Steinbrugge, founder and CEO of Agecroft Partners, a global hedge fund consulting firm, joins us to discuss.

View All Download Podcast