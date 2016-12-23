GLOBAL NEWS

Register
for free access to valuable and timely content from IREI
Sign Up

Investor focused.
Connecting People, Data, Insights

Required reading for the institutional real estate investment world.

Publications
Institutional Real Estate Americas
Institutional Real Estate Americas

Exclusive industry insight for tax-exempt investors — pension funds, endowments and foundations

A monthly publication offering analysis…

MORE INFO
Institutional Real Estate Europe
Institutional Real Estate Europe

Institutional Real Estate Europe provides readers with industry news and insights on private equity real estate, helping property investors and…

MORE INFO
Institutional Real Estate Asia Pacific
Institutional Real Estate Asia Pacific

Providing investors with information and insights on the firms, issues and trends shaping the private equity real estate investment…

MORE INFO
More

Must-attend networking and learning opportunites.

Events
2017 Visions, Insights & Perspectives (VIP) Americas

VIP Americas is our flagship event that is anticipated by the industry's top investment managers, investors and consultants. It is…

MORE INFO
2017 Visions, Insights & Perspectives (VIP) Europe

VIP Europe is the sister event of our highly acclaimed VIP Americas event. It attracts the industry’s top investment managers, investors and…

MORE INFO
2017 Spring Editorial Advisory Board Meeting - Institutional Real Estate Americas

The 2017 Spring Editorial Advisory Board Meeting - Institutional Real Estate Americas is an open forum meeting designed to create and foster…

MORE INFO
More

Market intelligence, timely introductions, and strategic advice.

Research
Australian Infrastructure Investment Report 2016

Courtesy of Infrastructure Partnerships Australia and Perpetual

Infrastructure Partnerships Australia (IPA) and Perpetual Corporate…

MORE INFO
The Case for Income Producing Real Assets

Courtesy of CenterSquare Investment Management

In the post Global Financial Crisis investment world, a distinct asset class called “Real…

MORE INFO
Global Listed Infrastructure - Understanding the Pure Infrastructure Industry

Courtesy of Global Property Research

Infrastructure assets have provided the critical underlying structure to societies for centuries.…

MORE INFO
More
Industry News More News
Recent Issues
  • Institutional Real Estate Europe

    February 1, 2017: Vol. 11, Number 02

    SEE DETAILS>
  • Institutional Real Estate Newsline

    January 13, 2017: Vol. 25, Number 2

    SEE DETAILS>
  • Institutional Real Estate Newsline

    January 6, 2017: Vol. 25, Number 1

    SEE DETAILS>
  • Institutional Investing in Infrastructure

    January 1, 2017: Vol. 10, Number 1

    SEE DETAILS>
  • Institutional Real Estate Newsline

    December 30, 2016: Vol. 24, Number 52

    SEE DETAILS>
  • Institutional Real Estate Newsline

    December 23, 2016: Vol. 24, Number 51

    SEE DETAILS>
View All Publications
Multimedia
  • In Focus: Andrew Mitro on recent fundraising trends

    Andrew Mitro, vice president at Courtland Partners, discusses recent fundraising trends over the last 18 months.

View All
  • The Dohrmann Report: January 2017

    Geoffrey Dohrmann, founder and CEO of Institutional Real Estate Inc., offers his speculation on the year ahead.

View All Download Podcast