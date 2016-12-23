Required reading for the institutional real estate investment world.
- SWIB increases real estate allocation to 8%
- RCG Longview raises $61m for multifamily fund
- CalPERS to lower discount rate to 7% over next three years
- RXR Realty raises $120m for third fund
- Massachusetts pension seeks real estate managers
- Central London office investment to approach £17b in 2016, says Savills
- Nordic property transactions set record of €43b in 2016
- CBRE Global Investors pays €88m for four logistics properties in Paris
- CBRE expects slowdown in U.S. office market in 2017
- Mitsubishi Estate and Ping An Real Estate to fund Lendlease A$1.5b project
Shop Talk: The sales imperative
Whether you are an investment manager, wealth adviser, accountant, lawyer, management consultant or a member of almost any profession, you are on the hook to produce sales. Yet, most people have almost no facility when it comes to sales. Fortunately, the ability to sell and present is a learnable skill, according to our guest, Patricia Fripp, who is past president of the National Speakers Association, and a person named “one of the 10 most electrifying speakers in North America” by Meetings and Conventions magazine.
-
Shop Talk: Investing in reinsurance
What is reinsurance? What makes it an attractive alternative investment? How has it performed in recent years? How do reinsurance firms build-out their portfolios? And what factors should be taken into account when selecting a reinsurance fund? Don Steinbrugge, founder and CEO of Agecroft Partners, a global hedge fund consulting firm, joins us to discuss.