What are the key differences between micro-unit and family-unit apartment complexes, and why are developers and investors so hot for the former rather than the latter? What do investors need to understand about affordable multifamily housing? What are the three key pieces of advice apartment investors and developers should take into account? We get answers to those questions and more from Daryl Carter, founder and CEO of Avanath Capital Management, and immediate past chairman of the National Multifamily Housing Council.