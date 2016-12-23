Whether you are an investment manager, wealth adviser, accountant, lawyer, management consultant or a member of almost any profession, you are on the hook to produce sales. Yet, most people have almost no facility when it comes to sales. Fortunately, the ability to sell and present is a learnable skill, according to our guest, Patricia Fripp, who is past president of the National Speakers Association, and a person named “one of the 10 most electrifying speakers in North America” by Meetings and Conventions magazine.