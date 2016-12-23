Required reading for the institutional real estate investment world.
- Recent commercial real estate transactions
- San Francisco office sales volume reaches $5.3b in 2016
- Harrison Street holds €235m final close for European fund
- M&G acquires Stockholm office for €230m
- Starwood Capital enters U.K. student housing market
- TH Real Estate launches Austria Investment Club
- China to build £1.2b power line across Pakistan
- AMP Capital's global infrastructure platform exceeds $2b target
- Maryland searches for real estate consultant
- Russian real estate investment volume approaches €4b in 2016
Institutional Real Estate Europe
February 1, 2017: Vol. 11, Number 02SEE DETAILS>
Institutional Real Estate Newsline
January 13, 2017: Vol. 25, Number 2SEE DETAILS>
Institutional Real Estate Newsline
January 6, 2017: Vol. 25, Number 1SEE DETAILS>
Institutional Investing in Infrastructure
January 1, 2017: Vol. 10, Number 1SEE DETAILS>
Institutional Real Estate Newsline
December 30, 2016: Vol. 24, Number 52SEE DETAILS>
Institutional Real Estate Newsline
December 23, 2016: Vol. 24, Number 51SEE DETAILS>
In Focus: Andrew Mitro on recent fundraising trends
Andrew Mitro, vice president at Courtland Partners, discusses recent fundraising trends over the last 18 months.
-
The Dohrmann Report: January 2017
Geoffrey Dohrmann, founder and CEO of Institutional Real Estate Inc., offers his speculation on the year ahead.